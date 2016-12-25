4 EPL matches to watch: Moyes returns to Old Trafford as Blues chase 12th win

Related News

Manchester United vs. Sunderland @Old Trafford @4 p.m. on December 26

Jose Mourinho’s United are slowly and steadily hitting top form and that should sound ominous to their opponents who arrive with a former manager in tow. David Moyes believes he was not backed properly when he held the reins at Old Trafford, so his team could be seeking revenge for him even though one has to doubt the pedigree of this Sunderland team to get any positive result from the Theatre of Dreams.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in imperious form; with Henrikh Mkhitaryan expected to have made a full recovery. One must, however, never discount a side that has Jermain Defoe and a motivated Victor Anichebe.

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-D]; Sunderland [W-L-L-W-L]

Head to head

13/02/16 PRL Sunderland 2 – 1 Man. United

26/09/15 PRL Man. United 3 – 0 Sunderland

28/02/15 PRL Man. United 2 – 0 Sunderland

24/08/14 PRL Sunderland 1 – 1 Man. United

03/05/14 PRL Man. United 0 – 1 Sunderland

Prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Sunderland

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth @Stamford Bridge @4 p.m. on December 26

The Cherries don’t do draws and the Blues don’t do defeats so on the basis of their current form – one team must be outscored on Boxing Day. Eddie Howe does not know about bus parking and would tell his team to try and outplay the league leaders without Chelsea loanee, Nathan Ake. The Blues will be missing their fulcrum, N’Golo Kante and their battering ram, Diego Costa. Will these absences define the match?

Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-W-W-W]; Bournemouth [L-W-L-W-L]

Head to head

23/04/16 PRL Bournemouth 1 – 4 Chelsea

05/12/15 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Bournemouth

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Stoke City @Anfield @6:15 p.m. on December 27

It seems Jurgen Klopp has sorted out his defensive challenges because the Reds have kept two consecutive clean sheets – against Middlesbrough and Everton, though he had to replace Loris Karius with Simon Mignolet. In Stoke’s case, they lost two points against Leicester, having gone two goals up and with a man advantage. You cannot look beyond a Liverpool win in this one with Daniel Sturridge back and seemingly hungry, so how many goals would the Reds score. Will Stoke be stoked enough to dredge up drama? Compelling to think of and a must watch. It should be a knockout on boxing Day!

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-D-L-W]; Stoke City [D-D-L-W-W]

Head to head

10/04/16 PRL Liverpool 4 – 1 Stoke City

26/01/16 LEC Liverpool 0 – 1 Stoke City

05/01/16 LEC Stoke City 0 – 1 Liverpool

09/08/15 PRL Stoke City 0 – 1 Liverpool

24/05/15 PRL Stoke City 6 – 1 Liverpool

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Stoke City

Southampton vs. Tottenham @St. Mary’s @8:45 p.m. on December 28

If Tottenham want to be considered as title contenders then they must beat Southamptonon Monday. But to do that, they have to overcome the team that has the second meanest defence in the division, has some capable players within their ranks and has lost just once at home all season. Jose Fonte and Vigil van Dijk are one of the best central defensive pairing and will fancy their chances against Harry Kane and company. Two very energetic sides, who use their full backs a lot in offensive positions. The first goal in this one will be very crucial.

Current Form: Southampton [W-D-W-D-L]; Tottenham [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

08/05/16 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Southampton

19/12/15 PRL Southampton 0 – 2 Tottenham

25/04/15 PRL Southampton 2 – 2 Tottenham

05/10/14 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Southampton

23/03/14 PRL Tottenham 3 – 2 Southampton

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Tottenham