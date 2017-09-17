Basketball: Silver winning D’Tigers to arrive on Monday

Related News

After their silver medal exploits at the just concluded 2017 Afrobasket tournament, D’Tigers will return home in the early hours of Monday aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight. They will arrive without the team captain, Ike Diogu, who will head for the United State of America due to family commitments.

The delegation which will be led by the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, is expected to arrive through the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 3:30 am.

The 2015 champions, who were just in camp for about two weeks before their title defence, surpassed their pre-tournament expectation by getting to the final, defeating continental powerhouses like Senegal and Cameroon in the quarter-final and semi-final.

Although Tunisia claimed the FIBA AfroBasket title after beating Nigeria 77-65 in Saturday’s Final in Tunis, D’Tigers and their fans will still have something to cheer about with Diogu awarded the Most Valuable Player Award.

The D’Tigers captain who led by example emerged the tournament’s leading scorer with an average of 22 points per game while Nigerian guard, Ikenna Iroegbu, who made his Afrobasket debut for Nigeria was also named in the tournament’s best 5.

The 34-year-old power forward who recorded a tournament-high averaged 8.7 rebounds per game at the 16-team FIBA Africa’s most important competition.

Despite the loss against the host, it will be a tournament to remember for Diogu who was the tournament’s highest scorer with a total of 132 points as he powered the D’Tigers to the final after emerging as the team’s highest points scorer in four of their six games.