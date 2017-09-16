Tunisia dethrone Nigeria’s D’Tigers as African basketball champions

Related News

The Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, have been dethroned as champions of Africa after they were beaten 77-65 by Tunisia in Saturday’s final of the 2017 Afrobasket tournament.

D’Tigers were hoping to get a second continental title and they actually started quite well; winning the first quarter 14-8 despite the vociferous fans inside the fully-packed Omnisports de Rades.

However, Tunisia, who were the co-hosts for the Afrobasket 2017 tournament, got their bearing after the poor start; winning the next two quarters.

The Tunisians won the second quarter 17-10 and then extended their lead; winning the third quarter 27-16.

Though D’Tigers attempted a fight back in the last quarter, it ended all square at 25-25 and they were thus unable to stop the North Africans who sealed the game with a 12-point gap

Saturday is quite historic for Tunisia who are organising the tournament for the third time – after 1987 and 2015 – but had never reached the final of the competition.

Despite the loss, D’Tigers were gallant in defeat and would be proud with their performance in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Senegal beat Morocco 73-62 in the third-place match.