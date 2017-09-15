Gombe to bid to host 4th National Youth Games – Official

Related News

The Chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission, Mohammed Suleiman, on Friday said the state would bid to host the 4th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG).

Mr. Suleiman told journalists in Ilorin that the state would work hard to host and win “if it succeeds in winning the bid.’’

He said the 3rd edition of the games, currently going on in Ilorin, was well organised, adding that it had one way or the other strengthened the unity among Nigerian youths.

The Gombe State Sports Commission boss described as unfortunate the situation where some states came with overaged athletes, noting that if this was not checked, it could defeat the aims and objectives of the games.

“The spirit behind the youth games is to develop the youths.

“If we start coming with overaged athletes, the aim may have been defeated,” Mr. Suleiman said.

He said he supported the Sports Minister’s statement that the 4th edition of the games would feature U-15 athletes.

“This will help to reduce age cheat which many have noticed now and in the past.

“This will allow the real youths to participate in the games, even if you cheat, you cannot not be more than 16 or 17 years of age’’, he said.

Mr. Suleiman said that Gombe had improved on its performance from the last edition as it only managed to win three medals last year, but had garnered nine already in the 3rd edition with hope of winning more.

He commended the state governor for approving funds for camping the athletes before the games.

(NAN)