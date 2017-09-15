Nigeria’s D’Tigers face very tough Senegal in Afrobasket semis

D’Tigers

Nigeria’s D’Tigers are the defending champions while Friday opponents, Senegal are trying to reach the final for the first time since 2005.

The Senegalese are undefeated in Tunisia and have amassed 316 points over four victories, while D’Tigers have posted 351 points for three victories and a defeat.

And they have history. On the way to their historic first ever triumph two years ago; D’Tigers beat Senegal 88-79 in the semi-final before beating Angola in the final.

One of the Senegalese players, who lost to Nigeria in 2015, Gorgui Dieng, told the FIBA Afrobasket website that his team would be ready for Nigeria, after defeating Angola in the quarters.

“We are going to step by step tomorrow [Friday], and we’ll try to be ready.

“Nigeria have a good team. [Ike] Diogu plays for so long for the national team, and he is playing so well right now.”

Dieng added: “It’s going to be a good game.”

And rookie D’Tigers’ coach, Alex Nwora, with his team of new national team players revealed his team is getting better game-by-game.

“At this point, there are no pushovers. These guys are new to this environment, but they have done more than I expected. Tomorrow [Friday], we are going to give our best.”

The winner will meet either of Morocco or hosts, Tunisia; who meet in the second semi-final.

