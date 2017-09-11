Hard work pays as Nadal wins 2017 U.S. Open

Related News

Rafael Nadal is the new champion at Flushing Meadows, after claiming a comprehensive 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over final debutant, Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the 2017 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Anderson was completely out of his element as Nadal showed full court intelligence to subdue the big serving South African.

The match took two hours and 27 minutes, but it was due to Anderson’s resilience that the match was not over in less than two hours.

After a period, especially the latter part of 2015 and the early parts of 2016 when he was written off by many, Nadal has worked hard on his game and on his body to make three Grand Slam finals in 2017 – winning at the French Open in May and now the US Open.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Nadal acknowledged that 2017 has been “unbelievable.”

“It is just unbelievable what happened this year, after a couple of years with some troubles, injuries, and some moments playing not good.

“Since the beginning of the season, it has been very emotional. I have been playing a very high level of tennis and to close the Grand Slam year with a win here in New York, it is one of the events which brings me higher energy.”

Nadal is now three Grand Slam titles short of Roger Federer, who won the other two Grand Slams in 2017.