Renowned measurer, Williamson, to certify route for Lagos Marathon

World-renowned marathon measurer, Norrie Williamson is billed to arrive in Lagos on Monday to begin the certification and calibration of the route or the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The exercise, according to experts, undoubtedly marks a new phase for the Lagos marathon to join the global elite marathons list.

The exercise which begins on Tuesday will stretch until the end of the week.

A statement signed by the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Head of Communications and Media, Olukayode Thomas, said the decision of the IAAF and AIMS to send Williamson, a former long-distance athlete and former Scottish first division rugby player, underscore the importance both organisations attach to the Lagos Marathon.

A measurer of the courses of some of the biggest and best marathon routes in the world, Williamson has also measured the course of three Olympic Marathons.

He is a great runner who authored many books on running like Everyone’s Guide to Distance Running and Every Beginner’s Guide to Walking, Jogging & Running.

Williamson ran his first marathon in March 1981 at the Savages Marathon; the following year he ran his first 100-miler as well as the first of his 10 Two Oceans ultras, all of which produced sub-4:00 and silver medals.

In 1985 Williamson became an accredited IAAF/AIMS course measurer, in 1986 he started writing columns for the newspapers and athletics programs on television.

General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, is delighted that IAAF and AIMS has sent Williamson to do the certification and calibration of the route.

He said: “When high profile measurer is sent to certify and calibrate your route that means your race is highly respected. Because of our route, which is not hilly, we are a potential host of IAAF World Challenge, this is a good development for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon”.