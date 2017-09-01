Serena Williams welcomes baby girl

Related News

Tennis legend, Serena Williams, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, in Florida on Friday.

According to New York Daily News; “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.”

“Obviously, I’m super excited,” Serena’s big sister, Venus Williams, told ESPN shortly before her match at the US Open on Friday afternoon. “Words can’t describe.”

After the news broke, pal Beyoncé, who recently welcomed twins, offered up her well wishes to the pro athlete, posting on Instagram, “Congratulations Serena!”

Prior to their daughter’s arrival, the couple insisted they didn’t know the sex, though Ohanian said he suspected it would be a girl — and Venus referred to the unborn child as “she” and “her.”

Williams, 35, previously said that despite “not being a baby person,” giving birth would make her feel like a “real woman.”

