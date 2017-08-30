Buhari receives victorious D’Tigress, donates N1 million to each player, N500,000 each to officials

D'Tigress
D'Tigress

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted the players and officials of the D’Tigress, the Nigerian women basketball team.

The team recently emerged African champions, the first time in over 10 years.

The president also promised each of the victorious players N1 million while each official of the team will get N500,000.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.