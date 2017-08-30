Buhari receives victorious D’Tigress, donates N1 million to each player, N500,000 each to officials

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted the players and officials of the D’Tigress, the Nigerian women basketball team.
The team recently emerged African champions, the first time in over 10 years.
The president also promised each of the victorious players N1 million while each official of the team will get N500,000.
Details later…
