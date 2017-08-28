Buhari to receive victorious D’Tigress – Minister

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will host Nigeria’s women senior basketball team, D’Tigress, following their conquest in Bamako, Mali at the just concluded 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, gave this indication in a press statement issued by his media aide, Nneka Anibeze, on Monday.

While congratulating D’Tigress for a job well done, Mr. Dalung assured that the team will be presented to President Buhari at a date to be announced soon.

“We congratulate D’Tigress, the technical crew and the entire management of the Nigeria Basketball Federation for winning the 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket trophy. You not only broke a 12-year-old drought but also won a ticket to the World Cup next year. This cannot be ascribed to luck but weeks of hard work, planning and strategizing by the board, technical crew and the players,” Mr. Dalung noted.

The minister also lauded the Nigerian wrestlers that competed at the World Championship in Paris.

“We also applaud the wrestlers for winning silver at the World championship.”

The Minister commended the basketball players and wrestlers for “truly exemplifying the true Nigerian spirit which always thrives in the face of adversity.”

Dalung praised the team for making Nigeria proud adding that their victory was not by chance but as a result of well-articulated programmes by the Nigeria Basketball Federation and Nigeria Wrestling Federation boards.

The victorious D’Tigress will arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos later on Monday night.

The team will, however, be without Coach Sam Vincent, Mfon Udoka, Evelyn Akhator and Nyingifa Atonye who have all left from Bamako to their various bases due to club and personal engagements.

Akhator who was selected as one of the competition’s best five left for Chicago to play for her club, Dallas Wings, in a WNBA game while Nyingifa will join her club in San Juan, Puerto Rico.