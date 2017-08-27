UPDATED: Nigeria’s D’Tigress emerge African Champions

Related News

The Nigeria Senior Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress, have been crowned African champions again following their 65-48 win over Senegal on Sunday in the final of the 2017 Afrobasket Championship.

D’Tigress, who last won the biennial championship in 2005, came to Sunday’s final prepared; and they delivered the prize.

This is the third title Nigeria will be winning having also won in 2003 in Mozambique.

As they did in their previous seven games in which they won all, the Coach Sam Vincent-tutored team held their nerves to win Sunday’s nail-biting encounter.

It was the Senegalese team that started on the front foot; taking the first quarter 18-12; but D’Tigress clawed their way back and by half time it was Senegal 28-33 Nigeria.

D’Tigress built on their lead in the 3rd quarter before wrapping up the win in the fourth quarter ending the game 65-48.

The Nigerian ladies will now head to the next year’s world championship as African champions and will be looking to represent the continent in style.I