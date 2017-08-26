Wrestling: Adekuoroye dreams gold at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related News

Though the next Olympic Games billed for Tokyo, Japan, is still three years away, top Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has promised to intensify her efforts so she can return with a gold medal for the country.

Adekuoroye, 24, a few days ago, won a historic silver medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Wrestling World Championship in Paris, France and is confident she would only get better with the right support in place.

The reigning Commonwealth champion on her social media page said, “I promise to train harder, add a couple of things to my wrestling and make myself better on the mat. 2020 Team Nigeria Wrestling Go For GOLD.”

The three-time Africa champion also expressed gratitude to God, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry, Bayelsa State governor, the President Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel as well as other individuals who encouraged her before the championship.

“I am most grateful to the almighty God on my medal at the world wrestling championship in France.

“I really want to appreciate my father in the Lord Dr. Daniel Olukoya, G.O Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry, the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, my dependable trusted Nigeria Wrestling Federation President, Daniel lgali.

“Also my wonderful coach Akuh Purity, my manager, Godwin Enakhena, my team mate, members of the press and especially my wonderful fans all over the world,” the Ondo State wrestler noted.

On Saturday Commonwealth silver medalist, Amas Daniel (65kg) and John Emmanuel (70kg) will both take the center stage as they hope to add to the medals tally for Team Nigeria.