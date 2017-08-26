Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress battle Mali for final ticket

Related News

The Nigeria Women’s Senior Basketball team, D’Tigress, will be up against their Malian counterparts as they seek qualification into the final of the 2017 Afrobasket tournament.

D’Tigress have been outstanding right from their first game against Mozambique and they will hope to keep the momentum as they battle against hosts, Mali, on Saturday for a place in the final.

The Nigeria women team snatched a semi-final ticket on Friday after blowing out Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter final stage 98 points to 43.

The team, captained by Turkey-based Aisha Mohammed, had it easy as they dominated and won all the four quarters with the Ivorians who struggled to cope with the superior tactical approach of the Sam Vincent led team.

A breakdown of the game saw the team leading at the end of every quarter with 23-13, 46-15, 71-32 and 98-43.

Akhator Evelyn continued her five-star performance at the competition as she powered the team to a comfortable quarter final victory with 21points, 2 assists and 11 rebounds.

Speaking after the game, Sam Vincent praised her girls for improving on their last game against Senegal.

“I thought we recovered a little bit more from the Senegal game in terms of getting our fast breaks going, pushing the ball a little bit higher and finishing well under the basket which we struggled to do against Senegal.

“I thought our defense was more aggressive. In the game against Senegal, we were down a little bit against the physical players, but we recovered to play a lot better.”

For the team to stand a good chance of proceeding to the final and book an automatic 2018 FIBA World cup ticket, Vincent said, “We know we have to come out, have an exceptional game and really defend the post very well and we have to get out and run.

D’Tigress are hoping to conquer Africa for the third time in Bamako, Mali.