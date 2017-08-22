Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria Keep Top Spot After Big Win Over Guinea

Related News

Nigeria’s Senior Women Basketball team, D’Tigress, are simply cruising at the ongoing 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship taking place in Bamako, Mali.

The team extended their winning streak to four straight games on Tuesday as they whitewashed their Guinean counterparts 106-33 points in their penultimate group game.

After taking a deserved rest on Monday, action resumed on Tuesday and the Sam Vincent tutored D’Tigress team got off to another bright start, going in front 26-8 at the end of first quarter.

The bad start for Guinea got worse as they were only able to hit four points in the whole of the second quarter, while Nigeria amassed 22 points to take the score to 48-12 at half time.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, it was Guinea 20 – 82 Nigeria, before former Champions, Nigeria finished the game on a high with a 106 to 33 final score line.

Evelyn Akhator was Nigeria’s top performer as she recorded 24 points and seven rebounds, while Sarah Ogoke hit 13 points. Nkechi Akashili and Adaora Elonu recorded 12 and 11 points respectively.

D’Tigress have now won their four games played so far – beating Mozambique 80-69, DR Congo 84-47 and Egypt 106-72.

Nigeria, who have already qualified for the quarter final, will engage the competition’s defending champions, Senegal, from 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

For many, the Senegal game will be a better yardstick to test the championship status of the D’Tigress.