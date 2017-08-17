Omagbemi, Aubameyang shortlisted for top FIFA awards

Related News

Nigeria’s Florence Omagbemi has been nominated for the Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2017 by the world football governing body.

Also, Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award.

According to FIFA, the final winner will be decided by votes from national team coaches, captains, selected media and the fans with the prize to be awarded along with the Ballon d’Or in October.

Though contesting against top coaches in the world, Omagbemi has paid her dues first as a player and now has a coach.

While playing actively, Omagbemi featured in four FIFA Women’s World Cups and graced the Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.

Last year against all odds, Omagbemi led the Super Falcons to their eighth CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title.

Having lifted the trophy four times during her playing days, this also made her just the second woman, after Eucharia Uche, to win the competition as both a player and a coach.

This achievement earned her plaudits aplenty; indeed, she was the sole female nominee for CAF’s 2016 African Coach of the Year award.

It is yet to be seen if Omagbemi can join the likes of Jill Ellis, Ralf Kellermann, Silvia Neid, Pia Sundage and Norio Sasaki, Ralf Kellermann, Silvia Neid, Pia Sundage and Norio Sasak; past winners of the award since its inception in 2010.

The world football governing body on Thursday revealed it shortlisted candidates for four individual trophies which will be presented at the Best FIFA award ceremony on October 23 in London.

Omagbemi and Aubameyang are the only Africans shortlisted for this year’s awards.

Aubameyang is one of 24 players nominated for The Best Fifa Men’s Player award category.

The 27-year-old attacker had a remarkable season with Borussia Dortmund where he emerged as the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season scoring 31 goals for his club.

No African was nominated for the award for men’s coach or women’s player category.

Two panels of experts from across the six confederations chose the shortlisted candidates for the top performers of the 2016-17 season.

The Fifa Best Women’s Coach shortlist:

Olivier Echouafni (France, French national team)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea)

Ralf Kellermann (Germany, Wolfsburg)

Xavi Llorens (Spain, Barcelona)

Nils Nielsen (Denmark, Danish national team)

Florence Omagbemi (Nigeria, Nigerian national team)

Gerard Precheur (France, Lyon)

Dominik Thalhammer (Austria, Austrian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Netherlands national team)

Hwang Yong-Bong (North Korea, North Korean national and under-20 teams)

The Fifa Best Men’s Player shortlist: