2017 Afrobasket: D’Tigress to depart for Mali on Wednesday

Related News

The Nigeria national women’s team, D’Tigress, will depart on Wednesday for Bamako for the 2017 Afrobasket tournament at 9:45 am aboard an Air Cote d’Ivoire flight.

The delegation, which will be led by the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Babatunde Oguande, will include 12 registered players, three members of the technical crew led by Sam Vincent and 4 other backroom staff.

The playing staff made up of 14 players will be led by the captain, Aisha Mohammed (University of Virginia), and 3rd overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Evelyn Akhator (Dallas Wings), who stormed the team’s camp on Monday evening.

Other players include Ezinne Kalu (Savannah State University), Sarah Ogoke (RC Celta Vigo, Spain), Adaora Elonu (Perfumeria Avenida, Spain), Chioma Udeaja (First Bank Basketball club), Nkechi Akashili (First Bank Basketball club) and Upe Atosu (First Bank Basketball club).

The 12-man list, which was selected from the pool of 29 players initially invited for the weeklong camping exercise will also have Ndidi Madu (University of Florida), Cecelia Okoye (McNeese State University), Ugo Nwaigwe (Temple University, Wanger College) and Nyingifa Atonye Jennifer (Elitzur Holon, Isreal).

The technical crew will consist of two assistant coaches, Peter Ahmedu and Ochuko Okworogun while Mfon Udoka (General Manager) and Amachree Mactaben (Player Development Manager) will form part of the delegation for this year’s apex women’s basketball tournament in Africa.

North West zonal representative on the board, Suraju Yusuff, Larai Garba (Team Doctor) and Bakare Umulkuthum (Physio) and Oni Afolabi (Media Officer) will complete the Nigerian team who will be gunning for their third Afrobasket trophy.

Meanwhile, in line with the NBBF’s long term plan, Adaeze Alaeze (Virginia Commonwealth University)and Elawure Tina Odion (First Bank) who have been identified as future prospects have been added to the 12 man roster as they continue their developmental programme with the national team.

The team will start its campaign against Mozambique on Saturday.