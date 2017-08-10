IAAF World Championships: Okagbare qualifies for Long Jump final

Related News

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has booked her place in the final of the Women’s Long Jump event of the World Championships.

Okagbare with a leap of 6.51m on Wednesday night finished in 8th place overall in the roster of 12 athletes that made it to the final.

This is the first event Nigeria has qualified for the final in the ongoing competition.

Okagbare who won Silver medal in this same event four years ago could become the first Nigerian to win two individual medals from the same event in the history of the World Championships if she does enough in Friday’s final.

Meanwhile, the other Nigerian registered for the Women’s Long Jump event, Ese Brume, failed to qualify for Friday’s final.

Brume, the current Commonwealth champion, finished 17th overall with a pedestal jump of 6.38secs.