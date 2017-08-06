IAAF World Championships: Okagbare fails to qualify for 100m final

Related News

Nigeria’s Queen of the tracks, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor on Sunday crashed out in the 100m Women’s event at the ongoing World Championships in London.

It was so close yet so far for Okagbare who finished just outside the top eight runners who have progressed into the final that will take place later tonight.

Okagbare finished 4th in her semi-final race with a time of 11.09secs.

No Nigerian woman has a medal from the 100m event at the World Championships and Okagbare has again failed in her bid to end that jinx.

The World Championships is far from over for Okagbare who will now switch her attention to the Long Jump and Relay events as she battles to win a medal in London.