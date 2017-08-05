UPDATED: Justin Gatlin dethrones Usain Bolt as World Champion

Justin Gatlin [Photo: BBC.co.uk]

Justin Gatlin is the new world champion in the 100m event as he emerged tops in Saturday’s final at the ongoing IAAF World Championships.

The American sprinter who narrowly lost to Bolt at the Olympics in Rio got his pound of flesh in London as he posted a winning time of 9.92secs.

Gatlin is emerging as the world champion again after he last made that feat in 2005.

The 35-year old American has been banned twice for drugs and he was never the fans’ favourite in Saturday’s race.

Another American Christian Coleman came second in a time of 9.94secs while Bolt finished in third place with 9.95secs. Despite his third-place finish, Usain Bolt got more applause from the crowd as they celebrate the 30-year old Jamaican who is now bowing out of a sport that brought him so much fame and wealth.

  • Sam

    I am happy for him (Gatlin).

    Bolt is good but proud. What a devastating way to end his career!