IAAF World Championships: Nigeria miss out on Men’s Shot Put Final

No Nigerian will be in the roster for the men’s Shot Put final event at the ongoing IAAF World Championships.

Enekwechi Chukwuebka, the country’s sole entrant, on Saturday failed to qualify for the Shot Put final as his 19.72m effort fell short of the 20.75m qualification mark.

No Nigerian man has made the final of the event at the IAAF World Championship.

Going into the World Championships, Enekwechi did give room for optimism as he was ranked within the top 20 in the world.

Enekwechi, who was voted at the Athlete of the Year for 2016 in Prudue University, achieved a new personal best throw 21.07 barely two weeks ago in Cork, Ireland but he was nowhere near his best during Saturday’s throws

Stephen Mozia, who is the Nigeria Record holder with his throw of 21.77m, is absent in London.