IAAF World Championships Day 2: All Eyes on Usain Bolt

Though some Nigerians will be in action on Saturday at the ongoing IAAF World Championships in London, all eyes will be on Usain Bolt this evening in the men’s 100m as he bids for a 12th world title.

Jamaican teammate Julian Forte was the only athlete to go sub-10 in yesterday’s heats, with world leader Christian Coleman amongst the 24 athletes lining up for the semi-finals at 19:05.

The men’s discus final marks the first of four medal opportunities taking place during the evening, with world leader Daniel Stahl topping qualification from last night.

The men’s long jump final begins at 20:05 with Radek Juska clear top in qualification.

Almaz Ayana and Tirunesh Dibaba are among the contenders in the women’s 10,000m at 20:10 while the women’s 1500m semi-finals from 19:35 feature Genzebe Dibaba, Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon and South African Caster Semenya.

The women’s heptathlon gets underway in the morning with the 100m hurdles (10:05) and high jump (11:30) scheduled. Olympic champion Nafi Thiam goes off favourite while there is British hope from Katerina Johnson-Thompson.

The shot put (19:00) and 200m (21:00) complete the four heptathlon events listed for the night.

Three further field events are scheduled for the morning session, starting with men’s shot put qualification at 10:00 featuring USA duo Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs.

Women’s hammer qualification groups will be in action at 10:35 and 12:05 and the women’s triple jump qualification begins at 11:00.

On the track, Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk goes in the men’s 400m heats.

A Nigerian in Samson Nathaniel is listed for the 400m.

The reigning National Champion will be making his first appearance and will hope to make it a memorable one by at least dropping his PB which currently stands at 45.23s,

The women’s 100m gets underway at 11:45 with packed field including Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, Dafne Schippers and Elaine Thompson as does the men’s 800m at 12:45 without the injured David Rudisha but with Edosie Ibadin who just received clearance to compete for Nigeria.