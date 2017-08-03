Ex-world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko retires

Related News

The former heavyweight boxing world champion, Wladimir Klitschko, has retired from the sport at age 41, his management said in a statement Thursday.

The Ukrainian Klitschko held various titles in a glorious 21-year career which started as a professional after winning Olympic gold at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

He was unified champion 2006-2015.

Klitschko’s last fight was a defeat to British star Anthony Joshua in April when he was stopped in the 11th round.

A potential rematch in November with the 27-year-old Joshua will now not take place.

(dpa/NAN)