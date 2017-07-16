UPDATED: Roger Federer sets record, wins 8th Wimbledon title

Related News

Another chapter was written in tennis on Sunday as Roger Federer stormed to a record eighth Wimbledon title after a three-set win over Marin Cilic.

Federer, who has now won 19 Grand Slam titles, dominated from start to finish against his Croatian opponent, recording a 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory after one hour and 43 minutes of tennis in the English capital on Sunday afternoon.

Federer won the opening set in 37 minutes – breaking Cilic on two separate occasions.

Cilic, who was competing in his first ever Wimbledon final, received treatment to his left foot during the contest, with the 28-year-old grimacing with pain as the second set got underway.

Federer needed just 25 minutes to move into a two-set lead as he recorded a 6-1 victory in the second, and though his Croatian opponent tried more in the third set, Federer won 6-4.

The latest triumph by Federer, which is his eighth Wimbledon title, takes him past the seven that both William Renshaw and Pete Sampras have registered.