UPDATED: Roger Federer sets record, wins 8th Wimbledon title

Roger Federer (Photo Credit: The Telegraph)
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: The Telegraph)

Another chapter was written in tennis on Sunday as Roger Federer stormed to a record eighth Wimbledon title after a three-set win over Marin Cilic.

Federer, who has now won 19 Grand Slam titles, dominated from start to finish against his Croatian opponent, recording a 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory after one hour and 43 minutes of tennis in the English capital on Sunday afternoon.

Federer won the opening set in 37 minutes – breaking Cilic on two separate occasions.

Cilic, who was competing in his first ever Wimbledon final, received treatment to his left foot during the contest, with the 28-year-old grimacing with pain as the second set got underway.

Federer needed just 25 minutes to move into a two-set lead as he recorded a 6-1 victory in the second, and though his Croatian opponent tried more in the third set, Federer won 6-4.

The latest triumph by Federer, which is his eighth Wimbledon title, takes him past the seven that both William Renshaw and Pete Sampras have registered.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.