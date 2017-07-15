Muguruza thrashes Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title

Muguruza thrashes Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title [Photo credit: ABC News]
Muguruza thrashes Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title [Photo credit: ABC News]

Gabrine Muguruza has secured a maiden Wimbledon title after an emphatic victory over five-time champion, Venus Williams, under the roof on Centre Court on Saturday.

Muguruza won 7-5 6-0 as 37-year-old Williams surrendered in the face of the Spaniard’s relentless and brilliant hitting.

The 23-year-old — who lost to Williams’ sister Serena in the final two years ago — won in one hour and 17 minutes.

Serena who won in 2016 was hoping her sister will do enough to keep thetitle in the family but that was not the case in Saturday’s final.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.