Muguruza thrashes Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title

Related News

Gabrine Muguruza has secured a maiden Wimbledon title after an emphatic victory over five-time champion, Venus Williams, under the roof on Centre Court on Saturday.

Muguruza won 7-5 6-0 as 37-year-old Williams surrendered in the face of the Spaniard’s relentless and brilliant hitting.

The 23-year-old — who lost to Williams’ sister Serena in the final two years ago — won in one hour and 17 minutes.

Serena who won in 2016 was hoping her sister will do enough to keep thetitle in the family but that was not the case in Saturday’s final.