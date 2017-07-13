Venus Williams qualifies for historic Wimbledon final

Related News

American tennis star, Venus Williams, has qualified for the Wimbledon Women Singles final for the first time since 2009.

Williams beat her British opponent, Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday to become the oldest finalist ever at the Wimbledon.

The five-time champion, Williams will now face Garbine Muguruza in Saturday’s final as she hopes to dethrone are sister Serena who is away as she prepares for Childbirth.

Venus rolled back the years to reach her first Wimbledon final since 2009 and many are keen to see if she can go all the way to claim another Wimbledon title having last done that nine years ago.