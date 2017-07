Related News

Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Wimbledon Open on Monday after a pulsating loss to Gilles Muller.

The French Open winner lost the thrilling encounter 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13.

The 31-year-old lost the first two sets, fought back to win the next two before succumbing in the final set.

Nadal has won the Wimbledon title twice.