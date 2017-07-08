Boxing: Larry Ekundayo fails in World title bid

Related News

A Nigerian boxer, Larry ‘Natural’ Ekundayo, on Saturday failed in his bid to claim the World Boxing Organisation, WBO, Welterweight title.

Ekundayo, who before Saturday’s fight was unbeaten in all his previous professional fights, was “controversially” defeated by Gary Corcoman at London’s Copper Boxing Arena.

It appeared that Ekundayo had done enough to claim the vacant world title but the judges thought otherwise as Corcoman was declared winner via unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 114-113 in favour of Corcoman while the last judge ruled 114-113 in favour of Ekundayo.

Ekundayo was hoping to tow the steps of Anthony Joshua but that did not happen on Saturday.