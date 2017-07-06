Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, down with acute leukaemia

Related News

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia and he is now set to begin chemotherapy, a report on BBC Sports has revealed.

It is understood that Ikeme who plays his club football with Wolverhampton Wanderers returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.

Ikeme has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for Wanderers.

The 31-year-old has been missing in action for Nigeria in recent times with no appearance in 2017 and while it was believed that his injury nightmares are over, the latest diagnosis has dealt a big blow on the lanky and calm shot stopper.

Many have been greeted with shock over the development including Wolves managing director, Laurie Dalrymple.

He said: “It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,”.

“That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.

“At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle.

“Similarly, its goes without saying that Carl and his family will receive the full love and support that we at Wolves can provide – we are all with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.”