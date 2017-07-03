John Terry joins Aston Villa

Related News

John Terry will be playing for a new club for the first time in over 20 years after he signed a one-year deal with Aston Villa on Monday.

The Chelsea legend, who was unveiled by Villa on Monday, was handed the jersey number 26.

The Championship club announced the Terry deal via their official website.

The club wrote: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of John Terry on a one-year deal.

“The former England captain arrives at Villa Park having helped Chelsea secure the Premier League title in 2016/17 and left Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract.”

On his part, Terry said: “I am delighted to join Aston Villa.

“It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years – there are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.

“I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.

Terry enjoyed a stellar career with the Blues, winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups as well as the Champions League and Europa League.

After making his debut in 1998, the 36-year-old went on to record 713 appearances for Chelsea and skippered the London side on 578 occasions.

Terry also won 78 caps for England and represented his country at the World Cup and at the European Championships.