BREAKING: Appeals Committee cancels election into Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, board

The election of Ibrahim Gusau as the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has been annulled.

The annulment was announced on Friday in Abuja by the National Sports Federations Elections Petitions Appeal Committee during a media briefing.

The committee having looked at the petition sent in by Charles Eyo, who was meant to contest from the north-east but was disqualified to clear the way for Gusau to contest unopposed, was upheld.

A bye-election has, therefore, been fixed for July 7 in Abuja.

Also, Brown Ebewele and Rosa Collins have both been reinstated into the new AFN board as both individuals won their appeals for unjust disqualification.

Ebewele won the coaches and technical directors elections but his name was substituted with Gad Onoegbu. On her part Rosa Collins who won the National Women in Sports, NAWIS, election but was surprisingly replaced by Gloria Obajimi has now been returned as the rightful representative on the AFN board.