World Champion Jighere, 7 others qualify for World Scrabble Championship

Related News

Wellington Jighere, the world scrabble champion, heads the eight-man list of players who have qualified for the 2017 World English Scrabble Players’ Association Championship (WESPAC), an official said on Wednesday.

Tony Ikolo, the Senior National Team Coach of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation, NSF, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Mr. Ikolo said the team was now on a five-day voluntary open camp in Port Harcourt in preparation for the competition slated to hold in Kenya from November 6 to November 12.

“We are on a five-day voluntary open camp to help us begin in earnest preparations towards defending our world scrabble crown,’’ he said.

The coach disclosed also that the federation had also given invitation to other players in the country to come and train with the team.

NAN reports that the 2017 WESPAC is the second edition, after a hugely successful debut in Perth 2015.

The Full List of Qualifiers:

Ratings Name Points

Wellington Jighere – Defending Champion – 1763 Moses Peter – 1746 Dennis Ikekeregor – 1734 Eta Karo – 1732 Nsikak Etim – 1718 Olatunde Oduwole – 1712 Quickpen Ben – 1639 Olaiya Kabir – 1609

(NAN)