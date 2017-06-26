Jose Mourinho’s father dies

Related News

Jose Mourinho has lost his father, Felix, who passed away over the weekend at 79 years.

The late Mourinho had been down with illness for months, before finally giving up over the weekend.

The Manchester United manager posted a touching black and white photo of himself as a child alongside his father on Instagram.

Felix Mourinho in his active days was first a football player before going into coaching,the same way his son, Jose is doing presently.

The senior Mourinho made more than 250 appearances as a goalkeeper for Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses along with one for the national teams.

He also managed Mourinho during the Portuguese’s early playing days as part of a 20-year career in the dugout which took in some 11 clubs.

According to reports in the Portuguese media, the funeral for Felix Mourinho is due to take place on Tuesday.