Nadal wins 10th Barcelona title

FILE PHOTO: FRafael Nadal Photo credit: International Business Times
FILE PHOTO: FRafael Nadal
Photo credit: International Business Times

After winning a 10th title at Monte Carlo last Sunday, Rafael Nadal followed it with a 10th title at the Barcelona Open where he beat Andy Murray’s conqueror, Pablo Thiem, 6-4 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Nadal has been excellent on clay, his favourite surface, this season and he is yet to lose which almost means that he is nailed on for a 10th Grand Slam title at the French Open, which serves off on May 22.

Thiem, who beat Murray in three sets in the semi-final provided a stiff opposition in the opening set. It took until the 10th game before Nadal could break the Austrian. Nadal secured the decisive break in the fourth game of the second set to take a 3-1 lead, which he never forfeited. It turned out to be a stroll secured in less than 90 minutes.

