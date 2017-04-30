Nigerian Army female wrestler wins gold at African Championship

As the Nigerian Contingent continues to record successes at the ongoing African Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, a female private soldier of the Nigerian Army, Gofit Winnie, on Saturday won a Gold Medal in the 75kg event of the Women Freestyle Wrestling Competition.

Gofit is not new to success as she also doubles as the National Champion for Judo and Wrestling in the 75kg category. Nigerian Army wrestlers formed part of the Nigerian National Wrestling Team to the championship, which will end later on Sunday with the final bouts of the male category wrestling.

