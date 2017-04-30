FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria beat Mexico

Related News

Nigeria’s Beach Soccer Team, the SuperSand Eagles, are back in contention for a quarter final slot at the ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

The Nigerian team who lost their opening group game to Italy bounced back late Saturday night to secure an extra time 5-4 win over Mexico.

Abu Azeez who scored three goals in the loss to Italy took his tally in the tournament to five with a brace against the Concacaf representatives.

Mexico took the lead with goals from Abdiel Villa, Angel Rodriguez and Ramon Maldonado but the Nigerian side bounced back.

Emeka Ogbonna helped himself to a brace, Azeez Abu also got a goal before a late Victor Tale penalty resulted in the first regulation-time draw.

Nigeria took charge in the extra-time period and Abu Azeez proved the match hero as he scored the vital winner with seconds to the end of the epic encounter.

Nigeria will take on Iran in their final Group B match on May 1 while Mexico play Italy.