Canada, Germany deliver shock World Relays wins as Nigeria takes 16th position

Canada survived a scary moment in the heats, before going on to deliver a stunning win ahead of the U.S. and Jamaica in the men’s 4×200 meters at the IAAF World Relays on Sunday.

Germany produced another surprise an hour later when they won the women’s 4×100 after U.S. leadoff runner Tianna Bartoletta slipped and fell.

In spite of the disappointment, the Americans still ended the two-day competition in Nassau with the most gold medals, five.

A strong leg by Olympic silver medallist, Andre De Grasse, and a solid exchange with anchor Aaron Brown, put the Canadians out front in the men’s 4×200 and Brown raced home for the year’s best time of 1:19.42.

Brown said the team had been determined to make up for a dropped baton that knocked them out of Saturday’s 4×100.

“It did not go well yesterday,” said Brown. “But I’m glad we were able to break the curse, get the monkey off our backs and show the world what we are able to do in the relays.”

The win, the first in the event by a non-U.S. or Jamaican team at the World Relays, came after Canadian leadoff runner Gavin Smellie was called for a false start in the heats.

“There was maybe a little twitch, but I didn’t move,” said Smellie. “I was asking the officials to watch the video to see there was no false start.”

The officials agreed and the red card was withdrawn.

The U.S., running without Justin Gatlin, were second in the final in 1:19.88 and Jamaica took third (1:21.09).

In the women’s 4×100, anchor Rebekka Haas held off Jamaica’s Sashalee Forbes to give Germany their first World Relays victory in 42.84 seconds.

“We were just hoping to get a medal, but we got gold,” said German leadoff Alexandra Burghardt.

The U.S. won three of Sunday’s other finals.

Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy outdueled Kenya’s Ferguson Rotich in the men’s 4×800, as the U.S. came home in 7:13.16 with Kenya running 7:13.70.

Olympian LaShawn Merritt anchored the Americans to a narrow victory over Botswana in the men’s 4×400, the Americans winning in 3:02.13, just 0.15 seconds ahead of Botswana.

There was no such drama in the women’s 4×400 where the Americans came home in 3:24.36, nearly four seconds ahead of Poland.

“These ladies blew that thing open for me,” said American anchor Natasha Hastings.

Host Bahamas finally struck victory in the finale of the night, the mixed 4×400, in 3:14.42.

The top eight finishers in the 4×100 and 4×400 for men and women automatically qualified for the IAAF world championships in London in August.

U.S. 1ST, NIGERIA 16TH

The U.S. won five of the nine events over the two-day programme, took silver in a pair and third in another to tally 60 points, 21 ahead of Jamaica which had 39 in total.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on its website on Monday that the Golden Baton was awarded to the team who accrues the most points.

It said the points were based on the simple scoring system of eight points for first place down to one point for finishing eighth.

Australia was third with 24, edging Poland by just one point.

The U.S. won the men’s 4x800m and men’s and women’s 4x400m on the final day but for the vociferous crowd that gathered in Nassau’s Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

The IAAF said that the highlight was the resounding victory by a Bahamian quartet in the mixed 4x400m relay that capped the thoroughly entertaining evening.

Kenya placed sixth with 16 points, Botswana placed 11th with 10 points and Nigeria placed 16th on the table with six points.

The competition held from April 22 to April 23 at Nassau, Bahamas, and Nigeria featured only the women’s team in the 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m.

Nigeria’s 4x200m women’s squad, the winner of the 2015 edition failed to retain its title by clinching a distant fifth position.

(NAN)