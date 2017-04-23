Nadal wins record 10th Monte Carlo Masters title

Related News

Rafael Nadal took all of 80 minutes to become a record setter in Monte Carlo on Sunday.

The World No. 7 beat Albert Ramos-Vilonas 6-1 6-3 to claim a record 10th title in Monte Carlo. His first was in 2005.

Sunday’s title means that the Spaniard claimed his 50th clay court win, breaking the record of 49, he held with Guillermo Vilas.

According to the ATP official website, “Nadal becomes the first player in the Open Era (since April 1968) to win a tournament 10 times.”

The 29-year-old Ramos-Vilonas, ranked 24th in the world before the tournament kicked off, is expected to break into the top 10, after getting to his first ever ATP Masters tournament final.

Nadal defeated David Goffin, Novak Djokovic’s conqueror in the semi-finals in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, in his first tournament of 2017 on clay – a healthy omen looking towards the French Open, which commences in the last week of May.

The King of Clay, as he is fondly referred to, can now look optimistically forward to claiming a 10th title at the Barcelona Open and then at the French Open. At the award ceremony, Nadal said, “I feel privileged to play here every year. We were losing a couple of finals before this one but we hope to keep going hard after this one.”

“But look at me claiming a 10th title all these years after.

“Thank you and I will see you next year,” he said.