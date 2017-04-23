Amusan wins double at University Of Texas invitational meet

Related News

The good run of Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan on the tracks continued on Saturday as she claimed the sprint double at the University Of Texas, UTEP Invitational Meet.

Amusan claimed gold in both the 100m hurdles (12.67s) and the 200m (22.60s).

Amusan already has the world leading time of 12.63s in the 100m hurdles and she is now tied for third fastest time this year in United States in the 200m.

Aside Amusan, Kenyan’s Emmanuel Korir also grabbed the headlines after he clocked a blistering 44.67 in the 400m to break a 37-year old stadium record (Billy Mullins, 45.03, USC, 1980) at Kidd Field on Saturday.

Korir’s time of 44.67 ranks first in the United States and is the second-fastest time in the world.

In the field events, another Nigerian, Adebola Akomolafe claimed fourth (48.07m) in the hammer throw and third (40.89m) in the discus.

The UTEP track and field team will return to action April 28-29 at the Brutus Hamilton Open in Berkley, California.