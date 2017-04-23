IAAF World Relays: Nigeria lose title in Bahamas

Related News

The Nigeria 4x200m Women’s team were unable to successfully defend the title they won two years ago as they could only manage a fifth pace this term at the 2017.

Running in Heat 2, Nigeria represented by the quartet of Jenifer Madu, Patience Okon-George, Ugonna Ndu and Dominque Duncan finished second behind Jamaica with a time of 1:33.78 to book a place in the final.

However, when push came to shove in the final race, the Nigerian ladies could only finish fifth even though they ran an improved time of 1:33.08 which is a Season Best Time.

The 4x200m Women’s event was won by Jamaica who were propelled by a strong opening leg by Jura Levy.

The winning time for the Jamaicans was 1:29.04 and it is a World Relays record.

The German quartet clocked 1:30.68 to finish second; one podium step higher than in 2015.

The USA were third a few strides back in 1:30.87. Further back, Trinidad and Tobago were fourth in 1:32.68 with Nigeria, the 2015 winners, fifth this time in 1:33.08.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian women have qualified for the 4x400m finals having won their heat with a time of 3:31.97.

The winning time for the Nigerian is the sixth fastest among the finalist a development that means they would have to step up if they are to at least make a podium finish.