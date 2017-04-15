EPL Round Up: Iheanacho gets cameo role as Ndidi, Anichebe earn draws

Related News

Kelechi Iheanacho came in as an 89th minute substitute for Sergio Aguero as Manchester City romped to a 3-0 win away to Southampton in the last game of the Premiership on Saturday.

Keen to at least finish in the top-four, City came all out for a win at St Marys on Saturday.

Despite the earlier pressures from Pep Guardiola’s men, they had to wait till the 55th minute before they could break the deadlock.

It was captain Vincent Kompany that set the ball rolling before Leroy Sane added one goal each to give the Cityzens the handsome win the craved for.

With the win, City after 32 games have 64 points and are occupying the third spot.

In other games with some Nigerian interest, Super Eagles striker, Isaac Success, was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premier League fixture involving Watford FC who secured a slim 1-0 win over Swansea City at Vicarage Road.

The Nigerian international, who started in the Hornets’ 4-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend, failed to keep his place in Walter Mazzarri’s starting XI, losing out to Troy Deeney.

At the Stadium of Light, Victor Anichebe was in action for Sunderland but he fired blanks as the Black Cats muscled out a 2-2 draw against West Ham.

The solitary point did very little as Sunderland are still rooted at the base of the EPL log.

Also Wilfred Niddi was in action for Leicester City who blew away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Ahmed Musa was not considered for action against the Eagles.

Saturday results

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City

Everton 3-1 Burnley

Stoke City 3-1 Hull City

Sunderland 2-2West Ham United

Watford 1-0 Swansea City

Southampton 0-3 Manchester City