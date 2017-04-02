AFN ready for D.K Olukoya Athletics Championships

Related News

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, have confirmed their readiness for the 7th edition of the Daniel Olukoya Youth and Junior Athletics Championships.

The event which is usually staged in Lagos will be holding this time at the High-Performance Centre, Port Harcourt, on April 8.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, AFN’s head of Media and Communication, athletes from participating states and clubs are expected to arrive on April 7 for screening at the competition venue.

Thomas stated that only athletes that pass the screening exercise will be allowed to take part in this year’s championships as the AFN is keen to maintain set standards in not allowing over-aged athletes compete in its age grade competitions.

“Yes, we are ready for this year’s D.K Olukoya Championships which will be taking place in Port Harcourt. We have again put in place adequate measures to ensure that only athletes that fall between the age bracket can compete,” he said.

A keen contest is expected in Port Harcourt as this edition of the championship will be used to select athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Africa Junior Championships that will hold in Algeria between June 29 and July 2.

It is understood that the AFN will also be using this year’s D. K. Olukoya Championships to aid its selection of athletes to represent the country at the World Youth Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games taking place respectively in Kenya and the Bahamas later this year.

With so much at stake at this year’s championships many are keen to see the next generation of athletes that are hopefully going to evolve into world beaters in no distant time.