Texas Relays: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan wins with new record

Nigeria’s rave of the moment on the tracks, Tobi Amusan, has continued her dominance in the 100m hurdles as she claimed gold at the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Saturday.

Amusan did not only claim gold, but she did it in style posting a new meet record of 12.72 seconds.

Amusan, a student at the University of Texas, El Paso, came into the weekend on a high having posted a world leading time of 12.63 at Kidd field a fortnight ago.

The Nigerian athlete has continued her undefeated outdoor season and many are hopeful she can deliver a medal at the World Championships later in the year in London.

Ashlee Williams (12.83) set in 2005 was the previous record holder at the Texas Relays before Amusan set a new meet record of 12.72secs.

The University of Texas head coach, Mika Laaksonen, was full of praises for Amusan but maintains that more work still needs to be done.

“We still have to work hard with most of our athletes to get them going by the championship season,” he said.