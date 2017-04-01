Federer meets Nadal for 47th time in Miami final

Related News

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal passed their Miami Masters semi-final tests to set up a 47th meeting between the pair come Sunday morning.

While Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5; Federer had to call on all his experience to outlast tennis enfant terrible, Nick Kyrgios, 7-6 6-7 7-6 in a truly pulsating and fascinating match that lasted a little over three hours.

The two former world No.1s have already met twice this year with Federer winning bath matches. Federer won a historic 18th Grand Slam title in Australia in January by beating Nadal in five sets and then last week at Indian Wells where he won easily 6-2 6-3.

In these last two victories, Federer has peppered Nadal’s forehand and taken his deliveries very quickly thereby unsettling the Spaniard.

After the energy-sapping victory over the rangy Australian, Federer said Nadal definitely had the upper hand in feeling fresh for the final.

“I feel like there is a mountain to climb in Rafa. He hasn’t won this event before. He’s definitely feeling fresher than I feel right now. But that’s not a problem. I’ll be ready on Sunday.

“It’s definitely going to be very special playing Rafa here again. I’m thrilled for him that he came back as well as he did after the comeback and the struggles that he had last year.

“It feels like old times. We’re playing each other every week now. We can’t get enough of each other. Hopefully, it’s not our last match,” he added.

