Confederation of African Athletics pledges to support UniPort

Related News

The President of the Confederation of African Athletics, CAA, Hammed Kalkaba, has promised support that will ensure that the IAAF/CAA Athletics High Performance Centre located at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, becomes one of the best in the world.

While Kalkaba acknowledged that the centre is the brain child of the Athletics Federation President, Solomon Ogba, he argued that African athletes have all they need to excel in Africa.

“They do not need to travel abroad to train or change nationalities before they can become the best in the world.” The CAA boss said.

Kalkaba promised that CAA will give the centre in Port Harcourt the support it needs, including financial support, that will ensure it becomes one of the best in the world.

The Director of the Centre, Ken Anugweje, said the centre is very important to the University of Port Harcourt as it will aid the university to maintain its position as the number one sports university in Nigeria and West Africa.

Anugweje appealed to Kalkaba and CAA to assist the centre in getting coaches from Cuba and Eastern European countries to support the Nigerian coaches at the centre.

The AFN President thanked the university for being a good host and contributing in so many ways to the development of the centre, especially in manpower.