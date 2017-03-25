Nigerian League: Rangers threaten to sack Coach

Related News

Enugu Rangers head coach, Imama Amapakabo, and his technical crew risk losing their jobs unless they can turn around the fortunes of the reigning Nigerian League champions in the shortest possible time frame.

Imama and his lieutenants have been given a three-match must win ultimatum starting from Sunday’s league match against Katsina United.

After an extra-ordinary emergency meeting on Friday, the management of Rangers took the decision as a result of what it described as persistent abysmal performance of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the CAF Champions League.

The decision compels Imama and his technical crew to improve their performance by winning Sunday’s match and the next two home games or be ready to step aside.

The meeting, chaired by General Manager, Christian Chukwu, equally urged Rangers players to improve on their performance as all eyes are on them to redeem the image of the club in the CAF Confederations Cup as well as the remaining NPFL matches.

Just like Leicester City who won the Premier League and began to struggle in the following season, Rangers are at the moment level on 12 points with the bottom team in the NPFL, Remo Stars.

Rangers however have three games outstanding.