Federer dismisses Nadal as Djokovic is blown away by Kyrgios

Roger Federer has said he is going to play tennis for at least three more years; but on his showing on Thursday morning at Indian Wells tournament, it could be much longer as he showed aggression against his greatest opponent.

Federer, 36, beat a younger Rafael Nadal 6-2 6-3 to qualify for the quarterfinals – the first time he is beating Nadal in three consecutive matches.

After the match, Federer said, “It’s a nice feeling to win the last three, I can tell you that.

“But most importantly, I won Australia. That was big for me. On the comeback, I look back at that and think that was one of the coolest things I ever experienced in my career.

“All the matches that we have played are unique in many ways for both of us, winning or losing. So I take it. Obviously, I can’t celebrate too long this time around. I have to get back to work in a couple of days,” he added.

And his quarterfinal opponent should have been world No.2, Novak Djokovic but for tennis enfant terrible, Nick Kyrgios.

The 21-year-old Australian followed up his victory at the BNP Paribas Open three weeks ago with a 6-4, 7-6 victory that snapped Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells.