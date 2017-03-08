Frankie Fredericks steps down amid IAAF investigations

Related News

A former Namibian sprinter, Frankie Fredericks, has stepped down from his role as Chair of the Evaluation Commission for the Olympic Games 2024 on account of an investigation by French Judicial Authorities against former IAAF President, Lamine Diack, and his son, Papa Massata Diack.

Fredericks is said to have received a payment of $300,000 which French Newspaper, Le Monde, reported was paid on March 3 – the day of the election of the host city of the 2016 Games, awarded to the Brazil state of Rio.

This revelation emerged during the criminal investigation into widespread corruption in world athletics. But Fredericks, who will not participate in the Candidate City Briefing 2024 and has provisionally suspended himself from the IOC Coordination Commission for the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, said he was paid for work done and not to influence votes for the 2016 Olympic Games venue.

“The amount of USD 300,000 paid by Pamodzi Sports Consulting to Yemi Limited was paid pursuant to the terms of a contract dated 11 March 2007,” Fredericks told the Telegraph.

“I had the idea to develop a Relay Championships. In addition, I supported the IAAF Marketing Programme, the African Athletics Programme, the IAAF Continental Programme and the African Athletics Championships.

“My attendance at various events and promotional efforts are documented and accordingly these services can be substantiated by other evidence. Payment was in respect of services rendered in the period 2007 to 2011.

“The payment has nothing whatsoever to do with the Olympic games. By the way, I was not an IAAF board member at the time, but an IAAF ambassador, and did not breach any regulation or rule of ethics,” he added.

After careful deliberation, the IOC EB took the following decision according to a statement on the International Olympic Committee website:

“In line with the recommendation of the IOC Ethics Commission, the IOC EB accepts his resignation from the Evaluation Commission for the Olympic Games 2024.

“In line with the IOC Ethics Commission, the IOC EB recalls the importance of respecting the principle of the presumption of innocence. It also notes Mr Fredericks’ categorical rejection of the allegations made against him.”

The 49-year-old won four Olympic silver medals in the 100m and 200m at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.