Army defeats Lagos, Police, others to win Nigerian boxing championship

Related News

The resolve of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to re-establish the Nigerian Army as a power house of Nigerian sports is surely on course as the Nigerian Army Boxing Team on Saturday emerged winners of the 2017 National Open Boxing Championships.

The six-day championship took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

In all, boxing teams from 20 states, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and 9 boxing clubs including Kanu Nwankwo, Alafin, Golden Gloves, WWBA, Abbey International, Oba Adeyemi and Bukar Tiger, participated in the event.

The championship also featured 10 weight categories for male and 3 weight categories for female boxers.

On the whole, 209 male boxers and 42 female boxers competed for honours during the champion.

In the order of merit, Nigerian Army team came first with four gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

Lagos State came second with three gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

The Nigeria Police Force came third with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Ogun State came fourth with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Two weeks ago, the Nigerian Army Marathon Team had a fantastic outing at the second Lagos City Marathon.

With this development, the Nigerian Army team will be among the teams to represent Nigeria at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in June, and also at the World Championships in August, 2017.