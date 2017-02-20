Lagos Marathon: Participants begin collection of medals

Related News

Successful participants at the recently concluded 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon who finished the race inside seven hours, have started collecting their medals.

The athletes in their numbers began the collection at the marathon office situated inside the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere on Monday.

The Head of Communications and media for the Marathon, Olukayode Thomas, who attended to the athletes, urged others who also qualified for the medals to come over for collection.

He stated that the athletes are only required to come with their bib numbers and ID card to get their medals.

“Yes, the athletes have started collecting their medals, for others who finished the race inside seven hours, they can also come to the Marathon office from 12noon to 4 p.m. this week to collect their medals,” he said.

While thanking Lagosians again for their massive support which led to another successful edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Thomas stated that participants who finished outside the seven hours cut off times are entitled to collect a certificate of participation.

“We have to thank Lagos residents for their massive support again. For those that could not finish inside seven hours, they can also come to the Marathon office to collect a certificate of participation,” he said.

Over 50,000 athletes from at least 24 countries took part in the 2017 marathon.