There are no limits, Bolt says after winning historic 4th Laureus Award

Even though one of his nine gold medals has been withdrawn, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won an historic fourth Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award on Tuesday night. He has been nominated for the award seven times.

Bolt won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at last year’s Rio Olympic Games. He had also won the prestigious award in 2013, 2010 and 2009.

After the award, the 30-year-old, who is widely expected to retire from the sport next year, told the audience that his story is a strong indication that anything is possible.

“I wish to thank the Academy for this award and I want to thank the fans for continuing to believe in me and for their support.

“Believe in your dreams and do not think limits, remember anything is possible. I was just a youth from Jamaica and I’m now recognised as one of the greatest athletes in the world.”

“It’s all about believing in your dreams and working hard,” he added.

Other awards on the night saw American gymnast Simone Biles, who won four gold medals in Rio, named the Sportswoman of the Year award while Chicago Cubs [who won a first world title after 108 years] were named the Team of the year and retired Formula One star Nico Rosberg claimed the Breakthrough of the Year award.

There was also Comeback Athlete of the Year award that was given to the legendary American swimmer, Michael Phelps.‎